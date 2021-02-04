Evergreen 1A League releases guidelines for spectators
The Evergreen 1A League has released guidelines for spectators for the upcoming season.
They say that out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of their students, they are establishing the following spectator conditions for Season 1 contests.
Montesano will not be accepting waivers for students, coaches or spectators to be exempt from wearing a mask during athletic practices or competitions.
The Evergreen 1A League includes Eatonville, Elma, Hoquiam, Montesano, and Tenino.
Season 1 Sports:
Cross Country & Boys Golf
- Home & away fans are permissible
- Fans should wear a face covering at all times
- Fans of the same household may be together, but will need to social distance from others.
- 200 max which includes all participants, coaches & fans
Football
- No VISITING team fans allowed.
- 2 guests per senior player.
- Guests must sign in.
- Wellness screening/attestation protocols will be set by each school.
- Proper mask wearing and social distancing is required at all times.
- Locker rooms used only for restroom facilities
- No concessions or programs
- Guests of the same household may sit together, but will need to social distance from others.
Girls Soccer
- No VISITING team fans allowed.
- HOME uniformed players may have two guests each.
- Guests must sign in.
- Wellness screening/attestation protocols will be set by each school.
- Proper mask wearing and social distancing is required at all times.
- Guests of the same household may sit together, but will need to social distance from others.
- Locker rooms used only for restroom facilities
- No concessions or programs
- Teams will be on opposite sides of the field
- Guest names are due to the AD the school day prior to the contest.
- Guests must leave after their player’s contest is completed. If swing player, guest must exit and re-enter for next contest.
Volleyball
- No VISITING team fans allowed.
- HOME uniformed players may have two guests each.
- Guests must sign in.
- Wellness screening/attestation protocols will be set by each school.
- Proper mask wearing and social distancing is required at all times.
- Locker rooms used only for restroom facilities
- No concessions or programs
- Teams will not exchange sides
- Guest names are due to the AD the school day prior to the contest.
- Guests of the same household may sit together, but will need to social distance from others.
- Guests must leave after their player’s contest is completed. If swing player, guest must exit and re-enter for next contest.