Ericka Corban Performs “Well Lived Life” Live On The Kix Morning Show

May 11, 2022 @ 1:44pm
Ericka Corban Stopped by the kix morning show again this week to give us a live performance of a new song called “Well Lived Life” The song is absolutely beautiful, check out the interview and and the live performance below! And don’t forget to get tickets to see Ericka this Friday night in Montesano!  Show and ticket info are below! Enjoy!
Ericka Corban Interview part 1
Ericka will be doing a special one night only live performance on May 13th at the Old Monte Theater,  114 W Marcy Ave Montesano, WA at 7:07 PM For tickets just click HERE!!  For more information on the show see below!
Spring Evening Serenade
with
Ericka Corban 
Join us on May 13…

for charcuterie, sweets, bubbly drinks… and great music! Bring a date, a friend, or take your mom out for a belated Mother’s Day gift. This is a one-of-a-kind event that will feel like a private concert at the historic Montesano Theater with some of the best local musicians accompanying Ericka. The cost is $20 per person.

About the Artist: Singer/songwriter Ericka Corban and her husband Mattaniah traded in their dream home on the Washington Coast for the opportunity to travel the country full time with their five young children, writing/recording and sharing their music along the way.

Her music is influenced by her love for folk, pop and the country music she grew up listening to. Ericka’s songs have been used in Indie Films, Starbucks global playlist and she appeared on Season 12 of the hit TV show THE VOICE. She plans to continue writing and recording her original music, as well as begin a collaborative project with her husband under the band name Halley + Jupiter.

Besides her love of music, Ericka has also published a series of children’s books somewhat accidentally when she began mixing her love of rhyming with bedtime stories for her children. Now her books have touched the hearts of thousands of children across the country, and even around the world. You can listen to a special audio version of Tippy the Owl, voiced by their young son, on YouTube.

