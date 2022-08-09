KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Ericka Corben Drops A New Song “Lost Amen”

August 9, 2022 12:24PM PDT
Ericka Corben stopped by the Kix 95.3 morning show with The Luceman  to talk about her new song called “Love Amen” And also played another new song live in studio called “Best Things”  Check out the interview and the new tunes below! Also Don’t miss Ericka at the Grays Harbor County Fair this week, tomorrow on the Pepsi Stage at the fairgrounds in Elma.  Show starts at 6p with John Dunnington, Followed by Ericka Corben at 7, and Humptulips at 8!  The show is included with your Fair admission!

Part 1. New Recording “Love Amen”

Part 2 Playing The GH County Fair

Part 3 Live studio Performance of “Best Things”

For more Ericka Corben check out her Facebook page by clicking HERE!  And her official website HERE!!  For information on this years Grays Harbor County Fair just click HERE!!

 

More about:
Ericka Corben
Grays Harbor County Fair

