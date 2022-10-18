Ericka Corban To Perform This Thursday At Album Release Party

The very lovely and talented Ericka Corban stopped by the Kix morning show today! We chatted about her brand new album called “Countryside” as well as played two new tracks from the new record including the title track as well as “Best Things” Check out the interview below as well as information on her show This Thursday night (10/20/2022) at 7pm at The Old Monte Theater, 114 Marcy Ave Montesano. Admission is free but donations will be accepted and you can get a copy of the new record for donation as well. Doors open at 6:45p and the show starts at 7!

Interview Pt 1

Interview Pt 2

For more Ericka Corban check out her official website by clicking HERE! or her official facebook page HERE!!