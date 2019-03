The one and only Ericka Corban stopped by the kix 95.3 morning show this week and talked with The Luceman & Logan about all the exciting things that are going on in her life!

Including signing a recording contract and putting out a new single called “Round The Globe” Check out the interview below as well as hear her new single.

Part 1 Catching up!

Part 2 More interview and the kix 95.3 debut of her new single “Round The Globe”