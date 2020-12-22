      Weather Alert

Enjoy the Holidays with us!

Dec 22, 2020 @ 7:10am

We are going to have some amazing Christmas specials for you over the next few days!

December 23rd 4pm to 7pm  It’s “Home For The Holiday’s With CMT’s Cody Alan”
Christmas Eve: Dec. 24th  The whole day is covered  5am to 1pm it’s “Kix Brooks American Country Christmas” 1pm to 7pm it’s Bob Kingsley’s Christmas In America with Fitz”
Christmas Day Dec. 25th  It’s “Kix Brooks American Country Christmas” 5a to 7p
New years eve 12/31 it’s ABC Audio’s 2020 Rewind With Gabby Barrett & Ingrid Andress”  From 4pm to 7pm
New Years Day 1/1/2021  It’s an Encore presentation of  “ABC Audio’s 2020 Rewind With Gabby Barrett & Ingrid Andress”  “6am to 9am”

All the stars are coming Home for the Holidays with CMT’s Cody Alan in a four-hour, barter-free special offered exclusively from Premiere Networks.

The four-hour special will be highlighted by conversations with Country music stars including Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, and Maren Morris who will share stories of Christmas memories, favorite gifts and family traditions.  The special will also feature a mix of holiday-themed songs.

 

Coming up on New Year’s Eve….

