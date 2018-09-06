End of an Era: Burt Reynolds Has Passed Away at age 82

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 22: Actor Burt Reynolds attends the "Dog Years" Premiere during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea on April 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

It is with great sadness as I type these words… Movie Legend Burt Reynolds has passed away.

According to Fox news, “The actor’s agent, Todd Eisner, told us Reynolds died Thursday morning from cardiac arrest.”

I remember going to the Aberdeen Theater with my parents to see “Smokey and The Bandit” when I was six years old. In awe of “The Bandit” up on that movie screen who even though I didn’t know it at the time, made an impact on me and was what a Movie star is supposed to be, Funny, Heroic, and had a soft side.

So many other great films followed that, from The Cannon Ball run, (Who didn’t love those outtakes with Burt and Dom Deluise laughing hysterically as they tried to get through a scene) To “Hooper” The wise cracking stuntman.

As I got older another side of Burt Reynolds was introduced to me in such films as “Breaking In” And later in his Golden Globe winning & Oscar nominated role as adult film director Jack Horner in “Boogie Nights” And recently as “Vic Edwards” In “The Last Movie Star” which sort of mirrored his life as a once larger than life movie star who is forced to face the reality that his glory days are behind him.

His last completed film titled “Defining Moments” will be released this December.

According to Fox news he was currently filming “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” opposite Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. That film, which details the Manson family and their reign of terror over Hollywood, is set to premiere in 2019.

I think I speak for a lot of people when I say Burt Reynolds passing is truly the end of an era. His performances have left an impact on me and he will be missed. I could say a lot more, but will just leave it at that. Rest in peace Mr. Reynolds your work here is done… ~ Luceman

Here are just a few of the tributes that are coming in on twitter:

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine, sad to hear of his passing. — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) September 6, 2018

I owe my career, at least in part, to the great Burt Reynolds. Heartbroken to learn of his passing. He was one of a kind. A fun loving, charismatic talent who did many good deeds quietly, without personal expectation but rather out of the kindness of his extraordinary heart. RIP — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) September 6, 2018

#BurtReynolds was a wonderful actor & comic; a great, fun, big hearted guy. He played life and his craft for laughs, his casual style and macho posturing intentionally disguising his tremendous acting chops. RIP — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 6, 2018

R.I.P. #BurtReynolds … My first feature film role as Elvira was a cameo in Stroker Ace! — Elvira (@TheRealElvira) September 6, 2018

What a traumatic week. Now today. My good friend Bert Reynolds has passed away. Feeling super emotional right now. Long live The #Legend #Bandit #BurtReynolds you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/JcJZ5VmU1J — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 6, 2018

I will never forget our dinners,laughs & gems you dropped. Meeting you was one of the greater joys of my adult life & artistic career. You were the “Man” then, now & forever in my book. 10-4 Bandit ,you’ve got nothing but open road now – love, WS. the Student. #burtreynolds 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/uhdAGjtH8H — WS (@wesleysnipes) September 6, 2018