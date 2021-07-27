EMS Levy and RFA both scheduled for November ballot; could counteract each other
Coming up in the November Election, Hoquiam residents are scheduled to not only vote on the possible formation of the Central Grays Harbor Regional Fire Authority, but also on the continuation of an EMS levy within the city.
At their meeting on Monday, both the ordinance for an Emergency Medical Services Levy as well as a joint resolution with Aberdeen on placing the Regional Fire Authority on the November General Election ballot were approved.
Under the EMS ordinance, the City of Hoquiam will submit a proposition to continue the existing EMS property tax levy to voters. This levy equals fifty cents per thousand dollars of the assessed value of the property within the City, each year for six consecutive years.
The funds would be used to continue providing emergency medical care or emergency medical services.
With both items coming to the ballot, they may counteract each other, said Finance Director Corri Schmid.
If the RFA is approved, Schmid said that a separate EMS levy may need to come back to voters.
Both measures are scheduled to be on the November ballot.