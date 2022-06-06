Elvis Tribute Artist Scot Bruce On Vegas Elvis Wedding Chapel Ban

Recently the company that handles Elvis Presley’s estate has sent cease and desist orders to most of the Vegas Wedding Chapels who perform Elvis Weddings. New information has come to light, that the estate is not banning these wedding’s but wanting to control the image in that it is being done respectively. To talk about this The Luceman reached out to Scot Bruce, a well known Elvis Tribute act who’s been called “The Closest they can get to Elvis in the flesh busting out Shake Rattle & Roll is Scot Bruce” We talked to Scot about this and what it could mean for Tribute acts like his. But Scot has always approached his show in a respective way avoiding the cliche of the Rhinestone’d jumpsuits, Mutton chops, and “Thank you very much” He was happy to chat about his portrayal as well as his appearance as Elvis on the season 2 finale of HBO’s “The Flight Attendant” Check out the full interview below.
