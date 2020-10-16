Elma School District plan to bring students back in-person
Elma students will be returning to in-person classes starting this month.
This week during their regular meeting, the Elma School Board voted to bring back students in grades K-2, in a hybrid model, on October 26.
According to a release sent to parents from Superintendent Kevin Acuff, students will be brought back with half of them in class at a time, two days per week.
In addition to the youngest students, the Board also asked principals in the Elma Middle and High Schools, as well as the East Grays Harbor High School to submit plans to bring back students in small groups.
In the statement from the district, the change in how students will be receiving their education is dependent on a decreasing COVID case trend locally from the Washington Risk Assessment Dashboard.
They state that the plan is being based on the current case count of is 95.7 cases per 100,000.
The board will be re-evaluating if they are able to continue with their proposed timeline by Wednesday, October 21.
The Board also decided to allow for athletics and activities for high school students to begin on Monday, October 19.
Athletic Director Rob Ohashi will be working with coaches and advisors to ensure they adhere to the requirements of the WIAA guidance, which came out last week.
All Pre K-2 families will receive details on what days their students will be attending school by Monday, October 19th.