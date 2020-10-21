Elma School District NOT bringing students back next week
After announcing last week that they would be bringing back some of their youngest students for in-person learning, the Elma School District has reversed their decision.
In a message to parents on Tuesday, Elma Superintendent Kevin Acuff announce that despite the school board taking action to allow pre-school, kindergarten, first and second grade students to return to school for in person instruction in a hybrid model, the district is unable to do so at this time.
Acuff states that the action was dependent upon the positive continuation of the downward trend of Grays Harbor COVID numbers.
He says that when looking at the numbers, rather than the hopeful decline, the WA Risk Assessment Dashboard reflects an increase that has flattened out somewhat in the 110-120/100,000 range and has prompted the Board to delay the return of those students.
The school board will again meet on October 28th, via zoom, and will continue their discussion and monitoring of the Dashboard.
In the meantime, the district will continue creating plans to bring certain groups of students in for support, tutoring and enrichment as the guidelines allow.
“This is a disappointment on so many levels and we can not say enough how much we empathize with our students and families who hoped for a safe return to school. The elementary staff worked tirelessly to have a plan in place and we hope this plan can be activated at some point in our future.”
Buenas Noches Familias
Como todos saben, en la reunión ordinaria la semana pasada, la mesa directiva tomó medidas para permitir que los estudiantes de preescolar, kinder, primer y segundo grado regresen a la escuela para recibir instrucción en persona en un modelo híbrido. Desafortunadamente, esta acción dependió de la continuación positiva de la tendencia a la baja de los números de Covid en el condado de Grays Harbor. Sin embargo, a partir de hoy, en lugar de la disminución esperanzadora, el Panel de Evaluación de Riesgos de WA refleja un aumento que se ha estabilizado un poco en el rango 110-120 / 100,000 y ha llevado a la Mesa Directiva a retrasar el regreso de esos estudiantes.
La Mesa Directiva se reunirá el 28 de octubre a través de zoom y continuará su discusión y monitoreo del Panel. Mientras tanto, el distrito continuará creando planes para traer ciertos grupos de estudiantes para apoyo, tutoría y enriquecimiento según lo permitan las pautas.
Esto es una decepción en muchos niveles y no podemos decir lo suficiente cuánto empatizamos con nuestros estudiantes y familias que esperaban un regreso seguro a la escuela. El personal de la escuela primaria trabajó incansablemente para tener un plan en marcha y esperamos que este plan se pueda activar en algún momento de nuestro futuro. ¡Gracias a todos por su continuo cuidado, preocupación y sacrificio por cada estudiante en nuestro distrito!
Hágame saber si tiene alguna pregunta o inquietud.
Cuídate,
Kevin Acuff, Superintendente