Elma Rest Area closing May 8-9

Officials say that anyone who uses the Elma Rest Area should plan ahead as the annual closure is coming soon.

The Washington State Department of Transportation warns travelers that if they are anticipating using rest area along eastbound State Route 8 in Grays Harbor next week they may need to make other plans.

The facilities at the local site are scheduled to close for annual repairs from 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, through 3 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

Crews will close the restrooms and grounds to complete several projects such as deep cleaning, removing litter, cleaning up vegetation, and repairing any damage in advance of the busy summer travel season.

WSDOT operates Safety Rest Areas across the state to give travelers a place to take a break before continuing their trips, although the next available rest area during the closure is located 31 miles east at Scatter Creek along northbound I-5 in Thurston County.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on state roads in Grays Harbor County. Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.