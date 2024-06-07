KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Elma Rest Area closed for repairs

June 7, 2024 8:32AM PDT
Photo from WSDOT

The Elma Rest Area is temporarily closed until further notice.

Officials said in a release that travelers using the Elma Rest Area along eastbound State Route 8 in Grays Harbor will need to make other plans.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews have temporarily closed the area related to an issue with water pressure. 

The closure is expected at least through the weekend.

Maintenance crews were working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. 

WSDOT thanks travelers for their patience and understanding.

