Elma man dies following head-on crash with log truck

A head-on collision with a log truck took the life of an Elma man on Monday.

According to the Washington State Patrol. 80-year-old Allan Kalar of Elma was driving west on SR 12 in his 2002 Ford Taurus when he crossed into the eastbound lane.

Heading east was a 51-year-old Morton, WA man in a 2000 Kenworth log truck with a trailer.

The Elma man struck the larger truck head-on, sending the car into the eastbound ditch.

Kalar was reported deceased after being airlifted from the scene to Harborview Medical Center following the accident, and his family was notified.

The roadway was fully blocked following the collision.

The cause of the accident is being cited as failure to maintain lane.

According to the report, the log truck driver was injured in the accident but refused aid at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.