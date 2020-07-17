Elma man arrested on child pornography charges
The Elma Police Department issued a release saying that they received information that a 37-year-old Elma man had been receiving depictions of minors engaging in sexual conduct, (child pornography).
Officers were alerted to the man after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, (ICAC) had intercepted images that he had obtained through a well-known source of child pornography.
The man was identified by his email and IP address.
On Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at approximately 5:00 PM, Elma Police, with the assistance of the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant on a residence in the 600 block of N. 12th Street.
The officers’ collected and secured evidence from the scene and the Elma man was taken into custody and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail, for possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexual explicit conduct.