Election Results as of Tuesday, August 4
*Based on initial results. Counts will change*
Governor Inslee looks to be facing Loren Culp in November. Inslee is receiving over 50% of the vote as of Tuesday night.
In Grays Harbor, the candidates are far closer, with Inslee at 4.37% and Culp at 37.98%.
24th District Senator Kevin Van De Wege is leading Port of Port Angeles Commissioner and challenger Connie Beauvais with 56.97% of the vote over Beauvais and 42.93% in multi-county results.
Representative Mike Chapman leads with the majority of the overall vote, 57.61% to closest challenger Sue Forde with 26.97%.
Representative Steve Tharinger also will move on, looking to face Brian Pruiett in November. 48.67% for Tharinger to 26.28% in Pruiett.
In the 19th Legislative District, Senator Dean Takko looks to face Port of Longview Commissioner Jeff Wilson for his legislative seat. Grays Harbor County Commissioner Wes Cormier trails overall with 17.33% of the vote in the district.
19th District Representative Jim Walsh received the lion’s share of votes in his race, both locally and throughout the district, with 56.21% of the multi-county vote. Challengers Marianna Eversion trails with 23.3% at first count to Clint Bryson’s 20.39%.
On Tuesday, long-time incumbent Brian Blake trails Joel McEntire’s 51.96%. Both candidates will be on the General Election ballot.
For the Grays Harbor County Commissioner being opened by Cormier running for Senate, Jill Warne and Jamie Nichols will be on the General Election ballot as both women currently lead the other candidates. Warne received 53.08% in the first count to 31.94% for Nichols.
For the Commissioner #2 seat, current Commissioner Randy Ross will face Kevin Pine in November. Pine currently leads that race with 42.15% to 32.33% for the incumbent. John Shaw trails with 25,02% with more ballots left to be counted.
Once again, the City of Elma looks at passage for a Levy to Partially Fund Police Services for 2021 is passing with 76.4% approval.