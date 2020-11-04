Election 2020: Regional Races
Representative Derek Kilmer looks to continue to serve the Olympic Peninsula after Election Night results show him with a commanding lead of 62.29%.
In the 3rd Congressional District, Congresswoman Jamie Hererra Beutler is leading challenger Carolyn Long with 53.95%. Beutler was first elected in the 2010 election. In 2018, Long amassed 47.3% against incumbent.
Statewide, Governor Inslee has earned a third term, the first Governor to do so in approximately 40 years. Locally and through many of the rural areas of the state, challenger Loren Culp was the presumptive winner.
Statewide Inslee was seeing over 60% in early numbers, although both Grays Harbor and Pacific County are leaning Culp.
19th District Senator Dean Takko is trailing on Election Night against challenger Jeff Wilson. Wilson holds 53.35% of the vote, to Takko and 46.54%.
Representative Jim Walsh is winning a third term in the 19th Legislative District, with 57.48% over challenger Marianna Everson.
19th District Representative Brian Blake is trailing slightly, with 49.08% compared to challenger Joel McEntire and 50.84%. McEntire also ran against Blake in 2018. In the race two years ago, Blake won with 54.04% of the vote across the district.
24th District Senator Kevin Van De Wege is holding a sizable lead for his race at 61.47%. This holds true for 24th District Representatives Mike Chapman and Steve Tharinger, who all appear to be retaining their seats.
Denny Heck will be the next Washington Lieutenant Governor, leading Marko Liias with 47.84% to 34.24% for Liis. 17.93% of the statewide vote went to the write-in vote after Joshua Freed announced his candidacy.
Secretary of State Kim Wyman also appears to be entering her third term in 2021, defeating Gael Tarleton on Tuesday with an initial 51.3% of the vote.
Hilary Franz will remain Commissioner of Public Lands in Washington after defeating challenger and former Grays Harbor Republican Party Chairwoman Sue Kuehl Pederson with 59.67% of the vote.
State Treasurer Duane Davidson is losing to challenger Mike Pellicciotti on first results, trailing with 44.14% of the vote.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, State Auditor Pat McCarthy, State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler, and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will also retain their seats, currently holding 56.77%, 60.64%, 67.79%, and 59.05% of the vote respectively.
As of Tuesday night, 59.71% of the 48,859 Grays Harbor voters have been counted. The election results will be officially certified on November 24, 2020.