Elderly woman airlifted following collision on SR 12

An elderly female was seriously injured on Thursday following a collision on SR 12.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a white Honda passenger car turned at the Monte Brady Road in front of an oncoming vehicle.

WSP told KXRO that the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado carrying a travel trailer told law enforcement that the other vehicle did not seem to slow down at all when they went in front of his vehicle.

The woman was the passenger of the car and she was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center from the scene.

Age and other details about the woman or the drivers have not yet been released.

Traffic impacts will be in place as the investigation continues.