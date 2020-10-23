Early morning fire burns a Hoquiam truck
Hoquiam Police issued a report after they and Hoquiam Fire personnel were called around 3 am to the report of a collision near Lincoln Street and Queen Avenue, with a vehicle on fire.
When officers arrived, KXRO is told that they found a mid-90’s Ford Ranger pick-up fully engulfed in flames.
The release says that despite the initial call, it was determined there had not been a collision, just a vehicle fire.
Witnesses reported hearing a loud “bang” before looking outside and seeing the truck on fire.
The vehicle was reportedly parked at the location all day, although the owner of the vehicle was not home and officers have not yet been able to contact him.
Messages were left for him to contact officers when he is available.
The truck is a total loss.
At this time the cause of the fire is undetermined.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Verboomen at the Hoquiam Police Department – (360) 532-0892 ext. 296.