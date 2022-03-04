Duplex fire in Aberdeen in building with no working smoke detectors
Following a fire, the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments are reminding residents of the importance of having working smoke detectors.
Battalion Chief Troy Palmer tells KXRO that on Thursday, the departments were dispatched to a report of smoke coming out of one side of a duplex on West Market St. in Aberdeen.
When AFD arrived on scene they determined it was a working structure fire.
Residents told responders that the residence was unoccupied and stated that they had smelled smoke inside their home and when they went outside to investigate, saw smoke coming from the other unit.
Officials say there were no working smoke detectors in either unit.
The fire was brought under control in approximately fifteen minutes, limiting fire damage to only one unit, however both homes sustained smoke damage, displacing one family.
“A total of 12 firefighters responded, 9 from Aberdeen and 3 from Hoquiam, as well as the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Asst. Chiefs and the Aberdeen Fire Service Specialist. Firefighters responded in one command unit, one medic unit and three Engines. “
Structure damage is estimated at $50,000 and the cause was under investigation.
The Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments highlighted the need for all homeowners, property owners and renters to make sure they have working smoke detectors.