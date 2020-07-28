DUI motorcycle accident near Westport
A driver totaled his motorcycle and was sent to the hospital.
The Washington State Patrol issued a report following an accident near Westport.
According to the report, a 37-year-old Yakima man was riding a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle on Highway 105 when he passed on the right shoulder at a high rate of speed.
As the man rode along the shoulder, he lost control and slid off the roadway and into the ditch.
According to WSP, the man was driving under the influence.
The Yakima man was injured and transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.
Charges for reckless driving are pending.