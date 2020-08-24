DUI collision on Long Beach peninsula sends woman and juvenile passenger to hospital
Long Beach, WA – A DUI collision on the Long Beach peninsula sent a woman and her juvenile passenger to the hospital.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that just before 10:30 p.m. last night, a 29 year old Long Beach woman was driving a 2008 Ford Edge north on SR 103 just south of 194th Street.
The State Patrol says the Ford left the road to the right and drove in the ditch for 60 yards before it hit a tree.
The Long Beach woman and the juvenile passenger were both injured in the collision and transported to Ocean Beach Hospital.
The Ford was totaled and towed from the scene.
The woman was charged with DUI, Reckless Endangerment, No Insurance, and Wheels Off the Roadway.