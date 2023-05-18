DUI charges pending in rollover accident between Aberdeen and Westport

A DUI is being named as the potential cause after a 52-year-old Westport man was injured in a rollover accident on State Route 105.

An investigation is pending on the accident that occurred Wednesday evening outside Aberdeen.

According to a Washington State Patrol report, the local man was driving south on SR 105 when he crossed the fogline in his 1996 Chevrolet GMT-400 before rolling the truck.

The truck came to rest on its side and the driver was trapped inside.

The driver was transported to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital following the single-vehicle accident.

Charges of DUI are pending.