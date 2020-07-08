DUI accident sends man to hospital
Moclips, WA – A DUI accident near Moclips sent a man to the hospital.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that Tuesday morning just after 3:00 a.m. a 22 year old Ocean Shores man was heading south on SR 109 in a 1997 Toyota Camry.
The State Patrol says the Camry failed to negotiate a curve to the right near milepost 32 and crossed over the northbound lane.
The Toyota then left the road and struck a tree on the driver’s side before crossing back over both lanes of the highway and coming to rest in the southbound ditch.
The State Patrol says the man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries.
They also state that he was charged with a DUI.
A lane of the road was blocked for about an hour and a half and the Toyota was totaled in the collision.