DUI accident on ATV ends in serious injuries
A Rochester man was airlifted to Harborview after a crash on his ATV.
The Washington State Patrol reported a serious injury, DUI ATV crash in the Capitol Forest over the weekend.
According to multiple reports, the 36-year-old Rochster man was riding a Yamaha Banshee while intoxicated near the Mox Chehalis Rd and US 12 on the A Line when the accident occurred.
In their accident report, the WSP says that the man was attempting to make a left turn when the ATV hit a stump, ejecting the man down a 40-50 foot embankment.
The man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries and charged with a DUI.