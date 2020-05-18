      Weather Alert

DUI accident on ATV ends in serious injuries

May 18, 2020 @ 9:25am

A Rochester man was airlifted to Harborview after a crash on his ATV.

The Washington State Patrol reported a serious injury, DUI ATV crash in the Capitol Forest over the weekend.

According to multiple reports, the 36-year-old Rochster man was riding a Yamaha Banshee while intoxicated near the Mox Chehalis Rd and US 12 on the A Line when the accident occurred.

In their accident report, the WSP says that the man was attempting to make a left turn when the ATV hit a stump, ejecting the man down a 40-50 foot embankment.

The man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries and charged with a DUI.

