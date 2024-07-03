KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Drug Task Force warrant leads to arrests in Hoquiam

July 3, 2024 5:54AM PDT
The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force (GHDTF) shared details regarding a recent search warrant and arrests.

According to Det. Sgt. Darrin King, on June 28, at about 9:40 am the GHDTF served a search warrant for narcotics trafficking and delivery at a home in the 2400 block of Simpson Avenue in Hoquiam. 

King tells KXRO that officers from the Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and Cosmopolis Police Departments as well as the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Both suspects, a fifty-two-year-old Hoquam man, and a thirty-year-old Hoquiam woman, were arrested and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for VUCSA Trafficking/Delivery charges.

Approximately twenty-seven grams of fentanyl powder, over fifty fentanyl pills, and thirty grams of methamphetamines were seized from the residence.

Three other people were contacted at the residence during the search warrant. 

Possible charges may be filed on them, pending prosecutorial review, said King.

“The GHDTF appreciates the assistance of our local agencies assisting us in disrupting the sales of illegal drugs in our communities. The GHDTF is comprised of officers from the Aberdeen Police Department, the Hoquiam Police Department, and the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office.”

If you have information on a possible drug dealer in Grays Harbor please call the Drug Tip Line at 360-500-4141.

