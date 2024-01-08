Drug Task Force suspect remains in custody; investigation ongoing

A suspect remained in custody as of this morning and the investigation by the Grays Habor Drug Task Force (GHDTF) continues into an illegal drug distributor.

Late last week, a 55-year-old rural Hoquiam male was taken into custody following a traffic stop conducted by the Washington State Patrol.

According to GHDTF, the man had a Hoquiam warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was arrested.

The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was searched and $7610.00 cash was located in his pockets.

Hoquiam’s Narcotics K-9 Team was called out for a check of the vehicle. The K-9 Team received a positive alert for narcotics in the Vehicle.

The vehicle was searched and one pound of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 400 suspected fentanyl-laced pills were seized.

There were other items seized in the vehicle that were conducive to drug distribution, according to officials

The man was booked into the Hoquiam City Jail on a warrant and drug charges are said to be pending.

The GHDTF appreciates the assistance of our local agencies assisting us in disrupting the sales of illegal drugs in our communities. The GHDTF is comprised of officers from the Aberdeen Police Department, the Hoquiam Police Department, and the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office.

If you have information on a possible drug dealer in Grays Harbor please call the Drug Tip Line at 360-500-4141.