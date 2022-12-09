Drug sweeps conducted at Aberdeen schools this week.

According to the Aberdeen School District, officers and their K-9 partners from multiple agencies teamed up to conduct the drug sweep drills at Miller Junior High School, Aberdeen High School and the Harbor Learning Center.

As the unannounced drills were carried out, the schools were put into modified lockdowns.

The district tells KXRO that the drill took place on Wednesday at Miller Junior High School and Thursday at Aberdeen High School and the Harbor Learning Center.

Participating officers included Officer Brandi Slater from the Aberdeen Police Department, Sergeant Ryan Onasch and Sergeant Tyler Warne from the Quinault Tribal Police, and Officer Ben Olague from the Washington State Department of Corrections.

“The Aberdeen Police Department has a great working relationship with the Aberdeen School District,” Aberdeen Lt. Steve Timmons said. “We appreciate the partnership in the effort in keeping our kids safe and drugs out of our schools.”

Aberdeen Superintendent Jeff Thake said he is looking forward to a continued partnership with law enforcement to maintain the message that schools are drug-free zones.

“I was very impressed with the entire operation,” he said. “And we definitely plan to partner again in the future so our students and families know we care about the safety of our learning environment.”