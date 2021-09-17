Drug arrests made near Aberdeen High School
A man was arrested on drug charges after a warrant was served near Aberdeen High School.
The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force tells KXRO that on Wednesday they along with the assistance of the Aberdeen Police Department, served a search warrant in the 300 block of E. 3rd Street in Aberdeen after a year-long investigation into the selling of methamphetamines and heroin from the location.
The task force says that a 55-year-old Aberdeen man was arrested and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on multiple drug related charges.
They say Methamphetamine, Heroin, cash, and drug paraphernalia were seized.
According to police, the apartment that was searched is directly across the street from St. Mary’s Church, approximately one block away from the front door of Aberdeen High School, and less than two blocks away from St. Mary’s School.
The task force says that they as well as all the law enforcement agencies of Grays Harbor County continue to make illegal drug traffickers a top priority.