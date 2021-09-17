      Weather Alert

Drug arrests made near Aberdeen High School

Sep 17, 2021 @ 9:19am

A man was arrested on drug charges after a warrant was served near Aberdeen High School.

The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force tells KXRO that on Wednesday they along with the assistance of the Aberdeen Police Department, served a search warrant in the 300 block of E. 3rd Street in Aberdeen after a year-long investigation into the selling of methamphetamines and heroin from the location. 

The task force says that a 55-year-old Aberdeen man was arrested and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on multiple drug related charges.

They say Methamphetamine, Heroin, cash, and drug paraphernalia were seized.

According to police, the apartment that was searched is directly across the street from St. Mary’s Church, approximately one block away from the front door of Aberdeen High School, and less than two blocks away from St. Mary’s School.

The task force says that they as well as all the law enforcement agencies of Grays Harbor County continue to make illegal drug traffickers a top priority.

September 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  
Most Popular Posts
Barn Bash 2021 Is Coming Up Sept. 25th You'll Have a Great Time!
Recreational burn ban lifted in Aberdeen/Hoquiam
Razor clam digs approved Sept. 17-25
Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet this week; local discussion scheduled
Sport Halibut fishing set to open for a day next week in local waters
Connect With Us Listen To Us On