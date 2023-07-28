Drug arrest made in Pacific County

The Pacific County Drug Task force made an arrest this week following a monthslong investigation

According to officials, on Wednesday law enforcement made the arrest connected to an investigation into controlled substances being transported to, and sold in, Pacific County.

In a report, officials say that the task force made a stop on a suspect vehicle entering Pacific County with methamphetamine.

A search warrant on the vehicle discovered that suspected methamphetamine and what was described as “a significant amount of cash”.

Following that discovery, a search warrant was issued for a home on the Long Beach Peninsula where Task Force Detectives located approximately 2.5 ounces of suspected methamphetamine in addition to items associated with the sale and distribution of controlled substances.

One person was booked into the Pacific County Jail for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

“This was another great team effort by the Pacific County Drug Task Force, the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office, and Deputies from the Corrections and Patrol Divisions.”

This investigation is still ongoing.

The Pacific County Drug Task Force is made up of Law Enforcement Officers from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, and South Bend Police Department. This investigation, as well as several previous investigations, was successful in part from information received by the community. The Drug Task Force can be contacted at [email protected] and 360-642-9300 ext. 2847 (sources may remain confidential).