Drowning victim on Lake Aberdeen identified

The Grays Harbor Coroner’s Office have identified the local man who died while boating on Lake Aberdeen.

The man was identified as 43-year-old Hoquiam resident Aaron Charles Lewis.

According to law enforcement, on Saturday, Lewis was on Lake Aberdeen in a kayak when the vessel overturned and the Hoquiam man was unable to get to shore or his boat.

The Aberdeen Police Department, Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, Thurston County Sheriff dive team, and other law enforcement were on scene to assist in locating the victim, whose body was able to be recovered Saturday evening.

Officials say that Lewis was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident.

APD said on Saturday that there was no indication of foul play and the death was “a very unfortunate, tragic incident”.

The cause of death is still pending, according to the Coroner, awaiting confirmation.