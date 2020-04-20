Drive-Through COVID-19 testing open until Wednesday
Aberdeen, WA – Drive-Through COVID-19 testing in Grays Harbor will remain open until Wednesday.
Grays Harbor Public Health says that they and the Washington National Guard have tested 124 people for COVID-19 since opening the community-based drive-through testing site in Aberdeen on April 15.
Testing at the community-based drive-through site is free and available to anyone 18 years and older who has symptoms of COVID-19 (fever [subjective or measured] or cough or shortness of breath) until Wednesday, April 22.
Grays Harbor County has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
No additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Grays Harbor County since April 12.
Grays Harbor Public Health’s COVID-19 call center is available to schedule testing for anyone who meets criteria and answer any questions you may have.
Testing is being performed by appointment only.
Grays Harbor Public Health says there is currently an abundance of tests available to Grays Harbor County.
They say if you are showing symptoms, please do not hesitate to call their call center and get a test scheduled.
Grays Harbor Public Health is recruiting potential volunteers who may be asked to serve in a variety of functions during their response to COVID-19.
They say volunteer health practitioners are especially critical to help meet emerging demands for health practitioners in areas impacted by COVID-19.
Grays Harbor Public Health would like to say a special thank you to all who have already volunteered their time during this COVID-19 pandemic. While the response continues, so does the need.
If you are interested in volunteering with Grays Harbor Public Health, please visit http://www.healthygh.org/covid19volunteer. Skills in medicine, public health, safety, logistics, and/or communications are preferred yet not mandatory.
For more information about Grays Harbor Public Health’s response to COVID-19, please visit http://www.healthygh.org/covid19 or call our call center at (360) 964-1850.