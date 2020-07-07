Dr. Ed Brewster returning to GHC President role, for the interim
Dr. Ed Brewster is coming back to Grays Harbor College.
Following the retirement of Dr. Jim Minkler, announced following the recent college graduation due to health issues, the GHC Board of Trustees voted to offer Brewster the interim President position as they search for a new college leader.
The college now confirms that Brewster, who first set foot on the Grays Harbor College campus 16 years ago, will come out of retirement to fill the role.
According to GHC Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Harry Carthum, “We are so fortunate that Ed Brewster agreed to come out of retirement to serve as interim president. He has stayed on the Harbor, so he is already familiar with the community that the College serves.“
Minkler had served as GHC president for the past 4 years,
“We all wish Dr. Minkler a retirement of renewed health and relaxation,” Carthum added.
“Dr. Brewster will have to deal with unique problems that weren’t even imagined when he left the College 4 years ago, such serving our students and community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Again, we are so pleased that Ed stepped up,” Carthum stated.
Brewster adds, “We have a challenging year ahead and I know that collectively we have everything required to meet and exceed the expectations of our students and community.”
Brewster will serve while the College Board of Trustees launches a national search for a permanent president.
That process is expected to take several months.
Dr. Carthum confirmed that early in the search process, faculty, staff, students and community members will be involved in setting hiring criteria.