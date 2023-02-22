Dr. Carli Schiffner selected as next President of Grays Harbor College

Grays Harbor College has a new President selected.

Following numerous meeting with students, staff, and the community, the Grays Harbor Board of Trustees have announced that Dr. Carli Schiffner has been selected to lead the college as the next President.

According to Board Chair Dr. Harry Carthum, at their Tuesday board meeting, the trustees voted unanimously in support of Dr. Schiffner for the role.

“I want to express the Board of Trustees’ gratitude to all who were involved in conducting the search. We are grateful for all of the hours of work that the search committee and other participants put into helping us identify the best person to lead Grays Harbor College forward,” said Dr. Carthum.

When she takes the role, Dr. Schiffner will be the first woman to lead Grays Harbor College in its 93-year history.

Dr. Schiffner will succeed retiring president Dr. Ed Brewster, who will step away from the role on June 31, 2023. Dr. Brewster retires after working for GHC from 2004 to 2016 and returning to the role to serve as Interim President in 2020.

“We are delighted to have attracted such a qualified leader for this role,” said Dr. Carthum. “Dr. Schiffner’s appointment comes at the end of a nationwide search process that involved the thoughtful input of GHC students, staff, faculty, and community members. We sought a dynamic, innovative leader with a sharp financial acumen, excellent communication skills, and a bold vision for our future. I am proud that we found all of those qualities and more in Dr. Schiffner.”

Dr. Schiffner is a fifth generation Washingtonian who has lived in the Westport area for a number of years.

Dr. Schiffner currently serves as the deputy executive director of education at the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges (SBCTC. Prior to her work at the SBCTC, Dr. Schiffner served in leadership positions in Washington State – including Vice President of Instruction

at Wenatchee Valley College and Dean of Arts and Sciences at Yakima Valley College – and in New York State as Chief of Staff, Provost, and Interim President at the State University of New York, Canton.

She earned a bachelor of arts in history and political science from Gonzaga University, a master of arts in cultural and intellectual history from Drew University, and a Ph.D. in American History from Washington State University.

In their release, the college states that Dr. Schiffner has a history serving as a trustee for 10 years for Humanities Washington and in leadership roles in the American Association for University Women, as well as being the current chair of the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education.