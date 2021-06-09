Dozens of projects receive state grants to restore shorelines
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), in partnership with the Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO), will begin distributing more than $15.7 million to fund dozens of local projects designed to protect and restore natural shorelines in and around the Puget Sound.
Project sponsors include local governments, conservation districts, tribes, and non-profit organizations who applied for funding through grant programs administered by the Estuary and Salmon Restoration Program (ESRP).
These grant programs are designed to recover salmon, forage fish, and Southern Resident Killer Whales.
“Projects funded this year involve restoring beaches for fish habitat and public use, correcting barriers that prevent salmon from reaching key rearing and feeding areas, and restoring tidal functions altered by land-use practices over the past century”, said Jay Krienitz, ESRP manager for WDFW.
This funding also supports the Shore Friendly program, which partners with landowners and organizations to provide stewardship incentives aimed at reducing shoreline armoring and restoring shoreline habitat.
“Almost 30% of Puget Sound shoreline is armored with seawalls and other structures,” Krienitz said. “These projects play an important role in restoring the Sound’s natural shorelines, helping to ensure these areas are healthy and productive for fish, wildlife, and people.”
The ESRP grant programs provide many public benefits aside from restoring Puget Sound shorelines and salmon runs, said Krienitz.
“Investments in ESRP projects fund local jobs, create shorelines that are more resilient to changing sea levels and climate conditions, and help restore and sustain important fisheries that are critical to the economies of coastal communities.”
Learn more about ESRP and review the complete list of funded projects for 2021-2023 on WDFW’s website.