Imagine that your loved one has a medical emergency, but your only source of income is your business that you have to be at everyday. This is where a man found himself in his Doughnut shop when his wife had a stroke! The community caught wind and tried to start a GOFUND me account, which he refused. He simply wanted to spend more time with her as she recovered… so the community came together and… by 8:30 in the morning on a daily basis, they buy dozens of doughnuts and give them away so the baker can go home early. He SELLS OUT everyday and gets to go and be with his wife. HOW AMAZING! It’s a DONUT MIRACLE.

