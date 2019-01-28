“Doin’ Fine”: Lauren Alaina’s chillin’ on the beach in her first post since calling off her engagement

ABC/Mitch HaasethWhat better way to ease your heartbreak than to spend a little time with your friends in the Caribbean? That’s what Lauren Alaina’s up to right now, performing at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa fan getaway vacation in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

On Thursday, Lauren was back with her first Instagram post since her revelation Monday that she’d called off her engagement to longtime boyfriend Alex Hopkins. In the picture, Lauren looks happy and fit — and a little like a member of the Baywatch cast — as she stands on the beach in a red one-piece, sporting her shades.

Lauren’s post keeps the same quirky tone she’s always had: “MAYA-hee MAYA-who MAYA-ho MAYA-haha. Just living Maya life. Ayyyye,” she joked.

Lauren’s set to play the main stage at Crash My Playa on Friday. Fans are sure to hear her latest single, “Ladies in the ‘90s.”

