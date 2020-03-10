      Weather Alert

Documentary Filmmaker Needs Local Extra’s

Mar 10, 2020 @ 8:50am

Amiele Courtin is a documentary filmmaker from Melbourne Australia needs your help to finish a film the he and his crew shot in Aberdeen Last year.  The film titled “Bob’s Manuel For Living And Dying”  follows a local Aberdeen man in the last 8 days of his life.  The filmmakers need local extras’s to film exterior shots around the city.  Check out the interview from the Kix Morning show below:

If you would like to be an extra in the film for exterior shots, the crew will be filming this Thursday, Friday, & Saturday March 12,13,& 14th.  Amiele says they would only need people for 30 minutes to an hour at most.  To find out more about Amiele and his production company you can check out their facebook page CLICK HERE!  If you would be interested in helping them by being an extra in their documentary you can message them at their facebook page or call Casting director Julia Flaster at 360-268-2581

TAGS
Amiele Courtin Australia Bobs Manuel for living and dying Documentary Filmmaker
March 2020
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Most Popular Posts
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
15 Year Old Invents Board Game Called HIRE!
Join Club 953
Congratulations to our Winners in the Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy VIP experience!
Celebrate 25 Years of Bob Kingsley's Christmas In America!