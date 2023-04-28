Dismal Nitch Rest Area closing for annual maintenance, April 30-May 8

Travelers coming into and leaving Pacific County on SR 401 may need to plan ahead as the Dismal Nitch Rest Area closes for maintenance

The Washington State Department of Transportation says that maintenance crews will close the Dismal Nitch Rest Area, located about 10 miles south of Naselle, for annual maintenance work beginning Sunday, April 30.

Closure details

The Dismal Nitch Rest Area will close beginning at 12 p.m. Sunday, April 30 and reopen no later than 8 a.m. Monday, May 8.

During the closure, WSDOT maintenance crews will install non-skid epoxy flooring, pump the septic tank, deep clean, repair damaged picnic areas, update landscaping and conduct routine safety inspections of the electrical system.

Real-time roadway and weather information is available 24/7 via the WSDOT mobile app or by following the Southwest Region Twitter account.