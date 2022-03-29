Weather Alert
The KIX Morning Show w/ The Luceman
Upcoming Concerts
Dierks Bentley Just Announced At The WA State Fair
Mar 29, 2022 @ 10:55am
Dierks Bentley is coming to The WA State Fair! Thursday Sept. 15th! Tickets go On Sale This Saturday (April 2, 2022) at 10am!
But you can get yours early with Kix 95.3’s Pre Sale Code word!
Just
Click Here!
& use the Code Word “
radio
“
This Wednesday at 10am to get your tickets before they go on Sale to the General Public! For Tickets and more information just
Click Here!
