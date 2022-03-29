      Weather Alert

Dierks Bentley Just Announced At The WA State Fair

Mar 29, 2022 @ 10:55am

Dierks Bentley is coming to The WA State Fair!  Thursday Sept. 15th! Tickets go On Sale This Saturday (April 2, 2022) at 10am!

But you can get yours early with Kix 95.3’s Pre Sale Code word!

Just Click Here! & use the Code Word “radio

This Wednesday at 10am to get your tickets before they go on Sale to the General Public!  For Tickets and more information just Click Here!

TAGS
Dierks Bentley WA State Fair
