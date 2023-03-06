Dierks Bentley at The White River Amphitheatre On Aug. 26th
March 6, 2023 10:15AM PST
Dierks Bentley just announced that he is hitting the road with the “Gravel and Gold” tour along with Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlow and will be playing the White River Amphitheatre on August 26th! And YOU could win tickets before they go on Sale this Friday (3/10/23) With Free Ticket Friday!!
Win Dierks Bentley tickets on “Free Ticket Friday” This Friday (3/10/2023) just listen at 6:50, 7:50, and 8:50 during the Kix 95.3 Morning show with The Luceman, when he tells you to text in, text in the code word:
GOLD
to 360-537-0953 If your text is the 95th text with the code word in it, we’ll call your name out live on the air! If you Call us back within 95 seconds, you win tickets to Dierks Bentley!
Also Listen to Rick Moyer in the Afternoon at 4:40 and 5:40 for a last chance to win! This Free Ticket Friday (3/10/2023)
To purchase tickets on Friday Morning at 10am just Click HERE!!
