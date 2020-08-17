      Weather Alert

Devin Dawson Releases Lyric Video For New Tim McGraw Inspired Song “I Got A Truck”

Aug 17, 2020 @ 9:37am

Devin Dawson has released a new single called “I Got A Truck.” He wrote the tune by himself following a late-night conversation with Tim McGraw while on the road together.

Devin said, “I’m fired up that I get the chance to be the one to help tell this story – because when it’s this real, honest and true, the rest is easy. I found so much of myself in this story and in this song and I can’t wait to hear how other people find their story in it as well.”

What do you think of the new tune?

TAGS
Devin Dawson I Got A Truck Lyric Video Music video
August 2020
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  
Most Popular Posts
COVID-19 patient transferred to Stafford Creek
Music program and some staff brought back to Aberdeen School District
United For Justice
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
$50 Million in assistance for Washington fishing and shellfish industries