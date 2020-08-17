Devin Dawson Releases Lyric Video For New Tim McGraw Inspired Song “I Got A Truck”
Devin Dawson has released a new single called “I Got A Truck.” He wrote the tune by himself following a late-night conversation with Tim McGraw while on the road together.
Devin said, “I’m fired up that I get the chance to be the one to help tell this story – because when it’s this real, honest and true, the rest is easy. I found so much of myself in this story and in this song and I can’t wait to hear how other people find their story in it as well.”
What do you think of the new tune?