      Weather Alert

Delays for January 12, 2022

Jan 12, 2022 @ 6:52am

Mary M. Knight SD: CLOSED.No out-of-district transportation. Schools closed due to flooding on roads. UPDATE

Montesano SD: 2 Hours Late

North Beach SD: CLOSED. No kindergarten or preschool. Due to excessive flooding throughout the district our transportation is not able to transport our kids safely.

Taholah SD: CLOSED. No School Today, Wednesday, January 12, for the Taholah School District due to weather conditions.

 

Breaking News brought to you by Our Community Credit Union

January 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  
Most Popular Posts
Dan Prater sentenced to jail following charges of theft from local fire district
Delays for January 6, 2022
North River man missing and presumed deceased
Richard Brooks selected for Hoquiam City Council
NWS issues multiple weather warnings for Pacific County
Connect With Us Listen To Us On