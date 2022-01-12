Delays for January 12, 2022
Mary M. Knight SD: CLOSED.No out-of-district transportation. Schools closed due to flooding on roads. UPDATE
Montesano SD: 2 Hours Late
North Beach SD: CLOSED. No kindergarten or preschool. Due to excessive flooding throughout the district our transportation is not able to transport our kids safely.
Taholah SD: CLOSED. No School Today, Wednesday, January 12, for the Taholah School District due to weather conditions.
Breaking News brought to you by Our Community Credit Union