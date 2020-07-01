      Weather Alert

Deer causes accident on Highway 12

Jul 1, 2020 @ 7:16am

Montesano, WA – Four people including a child avoided serious injury after a deer caused an accident on highway 12.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that just after 7:00 p.m. last night a 35 year old Westport woman was heading west on Highway 12 near Monte Brady Rd. in a 2009 Volvo XC90.

According to the State Patrol, a deer ran into the road and the vehicle swerved but hit the deer.

A 66 year old Aberdeen man who was a passenger in the Volvo was injured in the accident and transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for precautionary measures.

The driver and her two other passengers which included a five year old child, were not injured in the collision.  

The Volvo received reportable damage and the WSDOT said the left lane of the highway was blocked for roughly a half hour.

July 2020
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Most Popular Posts
COVID-19 patient transferred to Stafford Creek
Music program and some staff brought back to Aberdeen School District
United For Justice
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
$50 Million in assistance for Washington fishing and shellfish industries