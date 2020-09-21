Deadline extended for Small Business and Non-Profit Grants Applications
Montesano, WA – The Grays Harbor County Commissioners have extended the deadline for the Small Business and Non-Profit Grants Application process through September 30.
They say it is important to note that Non-Profit organizations with under 50 employees are also eligible to apply for these funds.
Businesses and entities that have received other grant funding from other sources are still eligible to apply for this grant and be vetted through the process.
The Commissioners previously approved a Small Business Grant Application with a funding allocation of $1.5 million.
The grant maximum per business is $10,000.
This funding will be in the form of a grant and will not need to be repaid.
Please visit the Grays Harbor County Website for a copy of the application: http://www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/newslist.php