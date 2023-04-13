Daytime delays and overnight closures of SR 6 April 17-21

Drivers who use SR 6 to travel from Pacific to Lewis County and back should plan ahead for five days of delays.

Beginning on Monday, April 17, Washington State Department of Transportation, in coordination with the Washington State Parks Commission, will be setting bridge segments across SR 6 for the pedestrian bridge as part of the Willapa Hills State Park Trail SR 6 Crossing project.

Because this work takes place over the travel lanes of SR 6, for the safety of the traveling public, daytime single lane closures and full overnight closures of the highway are needed.

What to expect during bridge work

Beginning at 7 a.m., Monday, April 17 and continuing each day through Thursday, April 20, flaggers will alternate travelers through a single lane in both directions of SR 6, until 8 p.m. each night.

Beginning the evening of Monday, April 17 until early morning Friday, April 21, both directions of SR 6 between Twin Oaks Road and Highway 603 will be closed nightly, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During these four overnight closures, travelers will follow a signed detour using Twin Oaks Road and Highway 603.

Additional overnight closures are needed for bridge deck casting and railing installation.

This work is tentatively scheduled for May 1-4.

As with any highway maintenance and construction project, travelers must exercise caution through the work zone. To keep both road users and road workers safe, travelers are asked to drive at slower speeds, have patience, obey warning signs and look for instructions from flagging personnel.

Travelers can get real-time traveler information with the WSDOT mobile app or by visiting our real-time travel map webpage.