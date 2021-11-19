      Weather Alert

Daytime closures of SR 109 Spur scheduled Nov. 22-23

Nov 19, 2021 @ 8:33am

Hoquiam, WA – Travelers who use State Route 109 Spur in Hoquiam are encouraged to plan for back-to-back daytime closures of the route between US 101 and SR 109.

SR 109 Spur will close to all travelers between mileposts 1.5 and 3.8:

  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 22-23.

The closures allow Washington State Department of Transportation crews to perform routine maintenance work and prepare for the winter storm season.

Travelers are encouraged to find alternate routes to reach their destination.

Real-time travel information is available on the WSDOT travel center map and by signing up for email alerts in Grays Harbor County.

