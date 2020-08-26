Daytime closure scheduled at Hwy 12/Anderson Road roundabout project
Work to construct a roundabout along Highway 12 at Anderson Road is finishing up, and according to the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Planning Department, this work has finished faster than first anticipated.
Chehalis officials stated that the project will be opening to full traffic prior to Labor Day weekend traffic on September 4th.
To finalize the project, Anderson Road will need to be closed.
Washington State Department of Transportation officials announced that from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, Anderson Road at US 12 will close to all travelers for paving.
During the closure, travelers will use alternate routes. US 12 will remain open with continued one-way alternating traffic.
Chehalis tribal officials added that after the 28th, signals will remain in place until September 4th to complete guardrail work and road markings.
This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.
An alternate route will be set up from Howanut Road connecting to 188th and ending at Moon Rd.
When the work is completed this fall, drivers will use a three-legged single-lane roundabout that accommodates US 12 and Anderson Road south of US 12. Anderson Road north of US 12 will close permanently.
Drivers who use that roadway will reach US 12 via Sickman-Ford or Moon Road Southwest.
Updates about this project are available online.