Dawn Thomas appointed to Montesano City Council

Jul 29, 2022 @ 7:12am

The City of Montesano has a new councilmember.

At their recent meeting, the Montesano City Council heard from two residents looking to fill the seat left vacant after former councilmember Dan Wood stepped down in June.

Montesano residents Scott Roth and Dawn Thomas both submitted their interest to the city to occupy Council Position #7.

Following discussion with the council, Thomas was selected for the role.

Councilmember Ian Cope spoke to KXRO and said Thomas brings experience to the council.

Cope added that while Thomas was chosen, Roth also was also qualified.

Thomas starts her role immediately, and will serve through the remainder of Wood’s term where she would need to file for office to continue serving.

 

 

