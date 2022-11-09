Dave Golding announced as new Aberdeen Fire Chief

The Aberdeen Fire Department announced that current Interim Fire Chief Dave Golding has been officially named as Fire Chief.

Golding took the interim role in June following the retirement of Fire Chief Tom Hubbard after 29 years of fire service.

In July it was announced that the city had chosen John Clark to lead the department, although Clark backed out of the position prior to taking over, and the position was once again opened up.

According to AFD, Chief Golding started his career with the Aberdeen Fire Department in 1998 and has been promoted through every rank in the organization since.

Prior to Aberdeen, Golding worked for both the Raymond Fire Department and South Beach Ambulance.